Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of LIN opened at $317.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

