Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 208 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.02.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
