Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after buying an additional 2,741,926 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after buying an additional 660,122 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

