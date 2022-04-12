Indexed Finance Price Hits $1.67 on Major Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 71.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $383,657.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.28 or 0.07497293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,161.04 or 1.00023696 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.