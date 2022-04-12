Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 8,841 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

