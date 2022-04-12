Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 57.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $304.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $406.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.75.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.