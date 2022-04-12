Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,142 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,631 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

FSLR stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

