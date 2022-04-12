PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush cut PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.82.

PVH opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

