DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.