DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.