DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,836 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

