Critical Survey: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) & Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and CNB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank $26.58 million N/A $5.22 million $1.48 15.50 CNB Financial $213.03 million 1.96 $57.71 million $3.16 7.81

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elmira Savings Bank and CNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 19.63% N/A N/A CNB Financial 27.09% 15.42% 1.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNB Financial beats Elmira Savings Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences. The company also operates a real estate investment trust; and provides financial planning advisory services. The company operates through a network of twelve full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; and one limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 8, 2022, the company operated a private banking division; three loan production office; one drive-up office; and 45 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

