DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $18.77 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,485,000 after purchasing an additional 224,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

Shares of APD opened at $249.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.75 and its 200-day moving average is $273.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

