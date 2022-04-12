DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

