FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $356,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,718.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 155,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $166.14.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

