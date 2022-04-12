FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.41. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

