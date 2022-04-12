TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Joel Aaron Freudman Acquires 430,500 Shares

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) Director Joel Aaron Freudman acquired 430,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,865.
CVE TRU opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13. TRU Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.