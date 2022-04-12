TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Joel Aaron Freudman Acquires 430,500 Shares

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) Director Joel Aaron Freudman acquired 430,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,865.

CVE TRU opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13. TRU Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

