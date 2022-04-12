Carla Cherry Dahl Acquires 10,000 Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA) Stock

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Carla Cherry Dahl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,875.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Get Rating)

IPA is an innovation-driven, technology platform company that supports its pharmaceutical and biotechnology company partners in their quest to discover and develop novel, therapeutic antibodies against all classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional, multi-vendor, product development model by bringing innovative and high-throughput, data-driven technologies to its partners, incorporating the advantages of diverse antibody repertoires with the Company’s therapeutic antibody discovery suite of technologies, to exploit antibodies of broad epitope coverage, multiple antibody formats, valency and size, and to discover antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes.

