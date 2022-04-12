Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 764 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

