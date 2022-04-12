EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0107 on Exchanges

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $209,100.93 and approximately $1,091.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00034945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00104760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

