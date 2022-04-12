Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51.

BK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

