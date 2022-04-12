DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $20.52 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $122.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.