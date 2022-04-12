Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $75,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

