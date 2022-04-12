Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,976,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $77,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $476,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,679 shares of company stock worth $2,221,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.