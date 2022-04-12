Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,529,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 760,820 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cerus worth $78,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 6,897.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 605,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

