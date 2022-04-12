DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 47,949 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,949 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Premier worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,143,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Premier by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

