DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 119,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.