Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Cut to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.92.

Chegg stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -392.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. Chegg has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $96.94.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 32.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Chegg by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

