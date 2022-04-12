CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $285.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $241.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $216.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.60 and a 200 day moving average of $215.90. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of -210.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

