DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

