DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 15,167 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,010,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,417,000 after acquiring an additional 182,262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

