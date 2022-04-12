Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 301,760 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

NOC stock opened at $462.14 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

