DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,877 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VMW stock opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.
VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cross Research decreased their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,088 shares of company stock worth $5,572,043 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
