Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 11,297 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

