Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Avantor worth $67,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Avantor by 12,550.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

