Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 549,809 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 935,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 549,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $68,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

