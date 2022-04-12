Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of ONEOK worth $71,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

