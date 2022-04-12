Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 767,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.99% of LendingClub worth $72,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LC stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,108 shares of company stock worth $486,706. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.