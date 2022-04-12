Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 978,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $79,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after purchasing an additional 228,950 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 134.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 32.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 166,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

