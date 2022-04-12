Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $83,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

