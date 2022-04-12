Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

