Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

NYSE NSA opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

