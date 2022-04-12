Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 241,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $1,822,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Allegion Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.