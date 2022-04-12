Ibstock plc (IBST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 174.62 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £715.30 million and a PE ratio of 22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 149.63 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.60 ($3.15).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 228 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 232 ($3.02) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.17 ($3.18).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

