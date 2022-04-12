Robert Gay Sells 6,029 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $26,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 901,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

