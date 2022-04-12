Robert Gay Sells 6,029 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $26,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 901,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zevia PBC stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
ZVIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.
Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
