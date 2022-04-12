First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Downgraded by TheStreet

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FCAP opened at $38.70 on Friday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Capital by 64.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

