Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $86 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,852,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 469,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $85,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after buying an additional 2,284,498 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after buying an additional 2,074,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

