Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,495 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on INVH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.34.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 195.56%.
Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
