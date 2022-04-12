Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 248 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.