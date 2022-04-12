Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

Shares of PNW opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

